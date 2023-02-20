AP Police SI Answer Key 2023 Released By AP SLPRB, Here's How To Download

AP Police SI Answer key: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) has released the AP Police SI (SCT, Civil and APSP) preliminary answer key 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the AP SI recruitment exam can download the answer key from the official website- slprb.ap.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections against any key up to 11 am on February 23. They must send their representations via e-mail in the format mentioned in the notification.

The recruitment exam was conducted on November 19 from 10 am to 1 pm (paper 1) and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (paper 2). A total of 1,51,243 candidates appeared in the AP SI recruitment exam 2022. APSLPRB is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 6,500 SI and Constable vacancies. Of these, 411 are SI vacancies in Andhra Pradesh Police.

How to download AP Police SI Answer Key 2023

Visit the official website of AP SLPRB- slprb.ap.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link that reads 'SCT SI PRELIMINARY KEY PAPER 1' and 'SCT SI PRELIMINARY KEY PAPER 2' A PDF file will open Check the AP SI answer key and download it for future reference.

As per the official notice, the AP Police SI Results and scanned copies of the OMR response sheets of candidates will be uploaded on the official website within two weeks.