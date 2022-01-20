Assam Police Recruitment Exam To Begin From Feb 27, Check Exam Dates Here

Assam Police Recruitment Board has announced the dates of Assam Police recruitment exams. As per what has been announced, the exams are scheduled to begin on Feb 27 and will be concluded on April 24, 2022. Candidates who have applied for any of the exams can check the exam schedule here.

Assam police recruitment exam: Official notice

"The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam decided that the Boards of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will be the Nodal Agency to conduct the following written tests-- Combined Written Test for 2,391 posts of Constable (UB) and 4,271 posts of Constable (AB) in Assam Police, 813 posts of Constable in APRO and 788 posts of Constable etc in F&ES; 754 posts of Constable/Gauardsman under DGCD and CGHG," read a notice issued by the board.

Other exams to be conducted

A written test for 154 posts of Constable in AISF Battalions (SPOs only) under DGCD and CGHG will be conducted

A combined written test for 306 posts of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police, 320 posts of Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando, 10 posts of Assistant deputy controller (Junior) Civil Defence under GDCD and CGHG will be held

Check important dates here

Posts Exam dates For 154 Constable in AISF Battalions February 27, 2022 from 11 AM to 1 PM For 306 SI UB in Assam Police

For 320 SI AB in Assam Commando Battalions and post of Assistant Deputy Controller (Jr) Civil Defence under DGCD & CGHG April 24, 2022 For 705 Constable (UB) and 1429 of Constable (AB) April 24, 2022

District Level Examination Monitoring Committee to be on duty

In order to conduct the exams smoothly, District Level Examination Monitoring Committee has been given a charge. They will be monitoring the activities of conducting written tests. Their duty is to ensure that all the instructions are followed by candidates. Assam Police Exam will be conducted at Tinsukia, Jorhat, Diphu, Silchar, Guwahati, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Tezpur, Nagaon and Haflong except for Constable in AISF Battalions.