Assam Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 13,141 Grade 3 Posts; See Full Details

Assam Govt Recruitment 2022: The Assam Administrative Staff College (AASC), a State Level Recruitment Commission, is recruiting candidates for Grade III personnel in AASC to be posted in Guwahati, Assam, India on a full-time basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - assam.gov.in. The registration process for Grade III personnel in AASC started on April 11 and will end on May 30, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, up to 13141 posts in the organization will be filled. A total of 8331 vacant seats are there in Category 1, 3690 Posts are vacant in Category II, while 1120 Posts are vacant in Category III. Candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Assam govt Recruitment: Selection process

The selection criteria and the mode of examination for various categories might be different. However, the students will be informed about the selection process. The shortlisted candidates will have to bring all the original documents for verification at the time of notification.

Assam Govt Recruitment: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the UR and OBC/MOBC categories need to pay Rs 350 as the application fee.

The application fee for SC and ST candidates is Rs 250.

Candidates need to deposit the fee online through payment gateways. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam.

Assam Govt Recruitment 2022| Upper Age Relaxation

For SC and ST candidates – 5 years.

OBC/MOBC – 3 years.

Ex-servicemen – 2 years.

PwD – 10 years.

Assam Government Recruitment | Official Notice



Assam Government Recruitment 2022: here's how to apply

Visit the official website of assam.gov.in

Then complete the registration process

Fill out the application form

Upload required document

Pay the application fees

Submit and proceed

Take a printout of the form for future needs

