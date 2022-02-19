Last Updated:

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 152 Posts, Here's How To Apply

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Assam Rifles is inviting applications for 152 positions. Recruitment, eligibility & other details can be checked here.

Assam Rifles Recruitment

Assam rifles recruitment rally: Assam Rifles is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Rifleman GD and other posts. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other details here. They will have to apply on the official website assamrifles.gov.in. The deadline to apply for the posts ends on March 12, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 152 posts will be filled in the organization. 

Assam rifles vacancy 2021 official notification reads, “This recruitment is applicable for eligible dependent family members of ASSAM RIFLES PERSONNEL KILLED IN ACTION, DIED WHILE IN SERVICE, DISCHARGED FROM SERVICE ON MEDICAL GROUNDS AND MISSING WHILE IN SERVICE.”

Notice further reads, “Offline/ through email applications are invited from eligible candidates from across the country for enrolment into the Assam Rifles under the Compassionate Ground Appointment Scheme. The recruitment rally will tentatively be held from 02 Mav 2022 onwards at Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles, Laitkor, Shillong (Meghalaya) NRS - Guwahati (Assam). Firm Date of reporting to attend the recruitment rally will be intimated to the eligible candidates by registered post followed by uploading of necessary details on our official website wvrmr.assamrifles.qov.in from time to time.”

Check Vacancy Details Here 

  • For Rifleman General Duty: 94 Posts
  • For Havildar Clerk: 4 Posts
  • For Warrant Officer Radio Mechanic: 4 Posts
  • For Havildar Operator Radio and Line: 37 Posts
  • For Rifleman Armourer: 2 Posts
  • For Rifleman Laboratory Assistant: 1 Post
  • For Rifleman Nursing Assistant: 5 Posts
  • For Rifleman Washerman: 4 Posts
  • For Rifleman AYA: 1 Post 

Here is how to apply 

Candidates shall submit their offline applications as per format attached alongwith self attested copies of educational certificate, domicile certificate, caste certificate, diploma/technical/lTl certificate (as applicable) of the trade in accordance with Qualitative Requirements, incl one xerox copy of photo lD i.e. AADHAAR, PAN/Voter lD/ Driving license etc to the address mentioned below:- 

  • DIRECTORATE GENERAL ASSAM RIFLES (RECRUITMENT BRANCH) LAITKOR, SHILLONG MEGHALAYA - 793010

Selection process

  •  Written Test- Candidates applying under the COMPASSIONATE GROUND APPOINTMENT scheme will be exempted from WRITTEN EXAM TEST
  • Trade (Skill) Test- Trade (Skill) Test for all technical & tradesmen trades will be conducted before undergoing Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The candidates will be assessed as Pass or Fail in the trade test
