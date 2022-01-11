AWES Teachers Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 8700 Teacher Posts; Here's Direct Link

AWES Teachers Recruitment 2022: The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) is recruiting candidates for teaching posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of AWES at register.cbtexams.in. Through this recruitment drive, the organisation aims to fill up approximately 8,700 posts. Candidates must note that January 28 is the last date to apply.

AWES teachers recruitment 2022: Criteria for Eligibility | Age Limit

To apply for PGT and TGT posts, candidates must have post-graduation degrees and also have passed the B.Ed examination.

Candidates applying for PRT posts must have a graduation degree and should also have a two-year diploma in Elementary Education or B.Ed.

The age limit should be below 40 years for fresh candidates and below 57 years for experienced candidates.

AWES teachers recruitment 2022: Selection Process | Application Fees

The selection of the candidates will be based on three different stages, including Stage 1. This will be the screening exam; Stage 2. will be an interview, and Stage 3. will be an evaluation of teaching skills and computer proficiency.

The application fee for candidates will be Rs 385 and can be paid via UPI, debit, credit cards, or net banking.

AWES Teacher Vacancy: Direct Link | Official Notice

To apply candidates must follow the below-given step by step process and use the direct link given here - AWES Teachers Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

Check official notification here - AWES Teachers Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

AWES teachers recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Go to the AWES official website - register.cbtexams.in.

Step 2: Finish the registration procedure.

Step 3: Fill in the application form by entering the required details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5 : Pay the application fees.

Step 6: Take a printout of the application for future reference.

Image: Pexels, Representative