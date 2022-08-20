BARC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Nurse, Sub Officer & Other Posts; Know Details

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is recruiting candidates for nurses, sub-officers, and other positions. The application process is underway and candidates can apply till 12 September 2022. To apply, candidates need to fill out the online application form by visiting the official website at recruit.barc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 36 posts will be filled in the department.

BARC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

To apply for the posts, candidates should be between 18 and 30 years of age.

The upper age limit for the post of Sub Officer/B is 40 years.

BARC Recruitment: Vacancy details

Nurse/A -13 posts

Scientific Assistant/B (Pathology)-02 posts

Scientific Assistant/B (Nuclear Medicine Technologist)-08 posts

Scientific Assistant/C (Medical Social Worker)-01 post

Sub Officer/B-04 posts

Scientific Assistant/B (Civil)-08 posts

Eligibility Criteria BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Nurse/A-XII Standard and Diploma in Nursing & Midwifery (3 years course) + Valid Registration as Nurse from Central/State Nursing Council in India OR B.Sc.(Nursing) OR Nursing ‘A’ Certificate with 3 years experience in Hospital or Nursing Assistant Class III & above from Armed Forces.

Scientific Assistant/B (Pathology)-B.Sc. with 60% marks followed by post-graduate Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT) with 60% marks or B.Sc (Medical Lab Technology) with 60% marks

Scientific Assistant/B (Nuclear Medicine Technologist)-B.Sc. with 60% marks + DMRIT/DNMT/DFIT with 50% marks (Diploma in Medical Radio-Isotope Techniques/Diploma in Nuclear Medicine Technology/Diploma in Fusion Imaging Technology) OR B.Sc( Nuclear Medicine Technology) with 60% marks.

Scientific Assistant/C (Medical Social Worker)-Post-Graduate Degree in Medical Social Work with 50% marks with SPECIALISATION in subjects of medical and psychiatric/mental health social work. Candidates with 2 years of experience in hospital-based medical and psychiatric social work will be preferred.

Sub Officer/B-HSC (10+2) (Science with Chemistry) or equivalent with 50% marks + Passed Sub-Officer’s Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur. AND 12 years (5 years as Leading Fireman) experience out of which at least 2 years of relevant experience must be after obtaining the requisite qualification. OR 15 years relevant experience as Fireman/Driver-cum-Operator out of which at least 2 years relevant experience must be after obtaining the requisite qualification.

Scientific Assistant/B (Civil)-Diploma in Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks (3 years after SSC/ 2 years after HSC/B.Sc) Please check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

BARC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Stage 1- Preliminary Test: Screening examinations to be held to shortlist candidates.

Stage 2 - Advanced Test: All candidates Screened in Stage 1 will be allowed to undertake Stage 2 (Advanced Test) in their respective trade.

Stage 3 - Skills Test: Based upon the Merit List prepared after Stage-2, candidates will be shortlisted for Stage 3 (Skills Test)

BARC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for BARC Recruitment, candidates need to visit the official website

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "BARC Recruitment 2022"

Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Then, take a printout of the document

