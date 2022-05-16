BDL Recruitment: Apply For 82 Project Assistant Posts At Bharat Dynamics Limited

Quick links:
BDL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is seeking applications from eligible candidates for Project Assistant posts. Through this recruitment process, Bharat Dynamics Limited aims to fill as many as 82 posts in the organization. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for these posts is June 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the website - bdl-india.in.
According to the official notice, "Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) notifies the following 80 Posts on Contract basis with fixed term for various Projects / Offices located at Corporate Office (Gachibowli) - Hyderabad / Liaison Office-New Delhi / Kanchanbagh Unit – Hyderabad / Bhanur Unit – Sangareddy District, Telangana State and Visakhapatnam Unit - Andhra Pradesh."
1. Project Diploma Assistant (Electrical): 2 posts
2. Project Diploma Assistant (Tool Design): 2 posts
3. Project Assistant (HR): 1 post
4. Project Assistant (Finance): 2 posts
5. Project Assistant (Store Keeper): 2 posts
6. Project Assistant (HR): 2 posts
7. Project Assistant (Finance): 1 post
8. Project Diploma Assistant (Electronics): 6 posts
9. Project Assistant (HR): 1 post
10. Project Assistant (Finance): 1 post
11. Project Assistant (Store Keeper): 3 posts
12. Project Diploma Assistant (Mechanical): 5 posts
13. Project Diploma Assistant (Electronics): 4 posts
14. Project Diploma Assistant (Computers): 2 posts
15. Project Diploma Assistant (Tool Design): 2 posts
16. Project Trade Assistant (Electronic Mech.): 4 posts
17. Project Trade Assistant (Painter): 1 post
18. Project Trade Assistant (Welder): 1 post
19. Project Trade Assistant (Plumber): 2 posts
20. Project Assistant (Stenographer): 5 posts
21. Project Assistant (Stenographer): 1 post
22. Project Assistant (Stenographer): 6 posts
23. Project Trade Assistant(Electronic Mech.): 7 posts
24. Project Assistant (Stenographer): 2 posts
25. Project Trade Assistant (Fitter): 7 posts
26. Project Trade Assistant (Electronic Mech.): 2 posts
27. Project Trade Assistant (Electrician): 4 posts
28. Project Assistant (Stenographer): 2 posts
According to the official information, the maximum Age limit for Un-Reserved/ EWS categories is 28 Years (as on 02.05.2022). However, Age relaxation for SC/ST is 05 years, OBC is 03 years and PwBD-05 years (in respect of candidates having PwBD, the 5 years age relaxation is in addition to the applicable age relaxation if they belong to SC/ST/OBC). Age limit in case of Ex-SM will be as per Government directives.
According to the official notice, Project Diploma Assistant / Assistant / Trade Assistant /Office Assistant will be engaged on contract basis initially for a period of 1 year which may be extended up to a maximum period of 4 years (including initial period) based on the Organisational requirement and individual performance.