BDL Recruitment: Apply For 82 Project Assistant Posts At Bharat Dynamics Limited

BDL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is seeking applications from eligible candidates for Project Assistant posts. Through this recruitment process, Bharat Dynamics Limited aims to fill as many as 82 posts in the organization. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for these posts is June 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the website - bdl-india.in.

According to the official notice, "Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) notifies the following 80 Posts on Contract basis with fixed term for various Projects / Offices located at Corporate Office (Gachibowli) - Hyderabad / Liaison Office-New Delhi / Kanchanbagh Unit – Hyderabad / Bhanur Unit – Sangareddy District, Telangana State and Visakhapatnam Unit - Andhra Pradesh."

Official Notice

Kanchanbagh Unit, Hyderabad

1. Project Diploma Assistant (Electrical): 2 posts

2. Project Diploma Assistant (Tool Design): 2 posts

3. Project Assistant (HR): 1 post

4. Project Assistant (Finance): 2 posts

5. Project Assistant (Store Keeper): 2 posts

Corporate Office, Hyderabad

6. Project Assistant (HR): 2 posts

7. Project Assistant (Finance): 1 post

8. Project Diploma Assistant (Electronics): 6 posts

9. Project Assistant (HR): 1 post

10. Project Assistant (Finance): 1 post

11. Project Assistant (Store Keeper): 3 posts

Visakhapatnam Unit, Andhra Pradesh

12. Project Diploma Assistant (Mechanical): 5 posts

13. Project Diploma Assistant (Electronics): 4 posts

14. Project Diploma Assistant (Computers): 2 posts

15. Project Diploma Assistant (Tool Design): 2 posts

Kanchanbagh Unit, Hyderabad

16. Project Trade Assistant (Electronic Mech.): 4 posts

17. Project Trade Assistant (Painter): 1 post

18. Project Trade Assistant (Welder): 1 post

19. Project Trade Assistant (Plumber): 2 posts

20. Project Assistant (Stenographer): 5 posts

Liaison Office, New Delhi

21. Project Assistant (Stenographer): 1 post

22. Project Assistant (Stenographer): 6 posts

23. Project Trade Assistant(Electronic Mech.): 7 posts

24. Project Assistant (Stenographer): 2 posts

Visakhapatnam Unit, Andhra Pradesh

25. Project Trade Assistant (Fitter): 7 posts

26. Project Trade Assistant (Electronic Mech.): 2 posts

27. Project Trade Assistant (Electrician): 4 posts

28. Project Assistant (Stenographer): 2 posts

Educational Qualification

For serial no 1 to 5 and 15 candidates needs to a 3 year diploma degree in the relevant filed.

candidates needs to a 3 year diploma degree in the relevant filed. For the serial no 6 (Project Assistant, Finance) candidates must have Degree course in Commerce/ Business Administration (with Finance specialization) with minimum 6 months Computer Course in Office

(Project Assistant, Finance) candidates must have Degree course in Commerce/ Business Administration (with Finance specialization) with minimum 6 months Computer Course in Office Applicants Pass in Intermediate with CA Inter / ICWA Inter / CS Inter. Any degree in Science/ Economics with 1 year diploma course in Financial Management with minimum 6 months Computer Course in Office Applications.

For the serial no 7 (Project Assistant, HR) candidates must have Degree in Business Administration, Social Welfare, PM&IR, Personnel Management, HR, Social Sciences with minimum 6 months Computer

(Project Assistant, HR) candidates must have Degree in Business Administration, Social Welfare, PM&IR, Personnel Management, HR, Social Sciences with minimum 6 months Computer Course in Office Applications

(OR) Any degree with 1 year diploma course in PM, PM&IR, SW, T&D, HR, Labour Law with minimum 6 months Computer Course in Office Applications

For serial no 8 Project Assistant (Store Keeper) - SSC with experience in store-keeping. Earmarked

Project Assistant (Store Keeper) - SSC with experience in store-keeping. Earmarked for Ex-servicemen only.

From serial no, 9 to 14 candidates must have ITI in relevant filed or or equivalent recognized by the State/ Central Government.

BDL Recruitment | Age Criteria

According to the official information, the maximum Age limit for Un-Reserved/ EWS categories is 28 Years (as on 02.05.2022). However, Age relaxation for SC/ST is 05 years, OBC is 03 years and PwBD-05 years (in respect of candidates having PwBD, the 5 years age relaxation is in addition to the applicable age relaxation if they belong to SC/ST/OBC). Age limit in case of Ex-SM will be as per Government directives.

Recruitment Criteria

According to the official notice, Project Diploma Assistant / Assistant / Trade Assistant /Office Assistant will be engaged on contract basis initially for a period of 1 year which may be extended up to a maximum period of 4 years (including initial period) based on the Organisational requirement and individual performance.

BDL Recruitment | Pay Scale

