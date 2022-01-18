Last Updated:

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 500 Investigator And Supervisor Posts; Check Details

BECIL Recruitment: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited has invited candidates for Investigator & Supervisor posts. Check eligibility, salary & more.

BECIL

BECIL Recruitment 2022: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited candidates for Investigator and Supervisor posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 500 vacancies will be filled in the All India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey & the All India Survey on Migrant Workers. Candidates must note that they need to apply before January 25, 2022. There are 350 available positions, 150 of which are for Supervisors.

BECIL Recruitment: Educational Qualification

  • To apply for the Investigator posts, candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree from a recognised university and good working knowledge of computers. Knowledge of the regional language of the state of deployment/R.O. is essential.
  • To apply for the Supervisor posts, candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree from a recognised university and good working knowledge of computers. Knowledge of the regional language of the state of deployment/R.O. is essential.

BECIL JE Recruitment: Selection Process | How to apply

  • Interviews will be conducted for screening and final selection.
  • Candidates must send the application through E-mail only at projecthr@becil.com no other mode will be accepted.

BECIL JE Recruitment: Application Fee | Age Limit

  • Candidates belonging to the General category and OBC are required to pay Rs 500 as the application fees. While ex-Serviceman is also required to pay Rs 500 as application fees. Candidates belonging to EWS/PH category need to pay Rs 350 as the application fees.
  • The upper age limit to apply for the posts is 50 years

BECIL Vacancy 2022 | Pay Scale

  • Posts

  • Number of vacancies

  • Salary
  • Investigator
  • 350 Posts
  • Rs 24 000 per month
  • Supervisor
  • 150 Posts
  • Rs 30,000 per month

