BEL Recruitment: Check Eligibility, Apply For Vacancies Of Trainee Engineer & Other Posts

BEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL is recruiting candidates for the post of Trainee Engineer. Check eligibility, vacancy & more.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL is recruiting candidates for the post of Trainee Engineer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of BEL bel-india.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is 15 January 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 84 posts will be filled in the organisation. It is to be noted that those candidates who are already working as Trainee Engineers in Bharat Electronics Limited are not eligible to apply for the posts.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria, age limit, application fees

  • According to the official notification, the candidate must have a full-time BE/B Tech course from a reputed Institute/University in the following Engineering disciplines –Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ E&T/ Telecommunication 55% aggregate marks in all semesters in the indicated qualification for General, OBC and EWS candidates and Pass Class for SC and PWD candidates. 
  • Candidates above 28 years are not eligible. 
  • The application fees for the unreserved category will be Rs 200. While candidates belonging from PwD and SC categories are exempted from application fees.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Details

  • Trainee Engineer–I (Electronics): 19        
  • Trainee Engineer–I (Mechanical): 11
  • Trainee Engineer–I (Computer Science): 03
  • Project Engineer–I (Electronics): 36 
  • Project Engineer–I (Mechanical): 08
  • Project Engineer–I (Computer Science): 06
  • Project Engineer–I (Electrical): 01

BEL Recruitment: Selection process & more information

The selection of the candidates will be based on aggregate marks, relevant post-qualification experience, and interviews for shortlisted candidates. Candidates will be selected in the order of merit based on marks obtained as indicated above in the ratio of 1:5. Candidates are recommended that they must regularly visit the official website for more details.

