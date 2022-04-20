Bihar BPSC Head Master Recruitment Deadline Extended, May 2 Last Date; See Full Details

BPSC Head Master Recruitment: The Bihar Public Service Commission has extended the deadline for applying for BPSC Head Teacher in the Primary School under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. 2022. All those candidates who did not apply for the posts can now complete the application process. As per the schedule, the application date was originally scheduled to end on April 22, but the board has now extended the deadline to May 2, 2022.

According to the official notice, the last opportunity to edit the application form has also been extended by the Commission. Earlier, the last date to edit the form was April 29, 2022, but now candidates can edit the form and submit it till May 9, 2022. Candidates must be aware that the link to edit the form will be available from May 3 to May 9, 2022.

Official Notice

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for BPSC head teacher vacancies

Step 1: Interested candidates should viist to the official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link "Important Notice, Advertisement and Instructions for Applying Online for the post of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 04/2022)" (To be noted that the direct link has not been activated yet)

Step 3:Candidates will have to generate their login credentials generated

Step 4: Go back to the homepage and click on log in, post logging in enter all the required details. Attach the documents and pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit the form and take its printout for future needs

Here's direct link to apply for BPSC Head Master Recruitment - CLICK HERE

BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment: Vacancy details

A total of 40,506 vacancies will be filled by the board. Out of these, 13761 posts are reserved for female candidates

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification | Work Experience

Candidates must hold a degree of graduation from any recognized university. The minimum percentage required to be eligible is 50. Candidates must know that 5% relaxation of marks will be applicable to candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS. Applicants should have qualified D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed./B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed.

Candidates should have completed minimum 8 years of regular service as basic grade teacher of Panchayat Elementary teacher/Urban Elementary Teacher under Panchayat Raj Institutions and urban Local Body Institutions. Graduate teacher of Panchayati Raj Institutions or Urban bodies institutions whose services are confirmed.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee