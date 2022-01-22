BOB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 198 Managerial Posts; Details Here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: The Bank of Baroda is recruiting candidates to apply for various managerial posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is February 1, 2022. Through this recruitment campaign, BOB aims to fill a total of 198 posts in the organization.

According to the official announcement, candidates with less than six months of post-qualification experience in any organisation will not be considered. Eligibility criteria for various posts are different. It is recommended that candidates go through the detailed notification given below.

Bank of Baroda posts: Check Vacancy details

Head Strategy: 1 Post

National Manager Telecalling: 1 Post

Head Project & Process: 1 Post

National Receivables Manager: 3 Posts

Zonal Receivables Manager: 21 Posts

Vice President - Strategy Manager: 3 Posts

Dy. Vice President - Strategy Manager: 3 Posts

Vendor Manager: 3 Posts

Compliance Manager: 1 Post

Regional Receivables Manager: 48 Posts

MIS Manager: 4 Posts

Complaint Manager: 1 Post

Process Manager: 4 Posts

Asst. Vice President - Strategy Manager: 1 Post

Area Receivables Manager: 50 Posts

Assistant Vice President: 50 Posts

Assistant Vice President - Product Manager: 3 Posts

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Selection process | Application fees

The selection process will be based on shortlisting and subsequent rounds of personal interviews and/or any other selection method.

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories will have to pay 600/-as application fees and 100/-as application fees for SC, ST, PWD, and women candidates.

