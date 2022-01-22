BOB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 198 Managerial Posts; Details Here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: The Bank of Baroda is recruiting candidates to apply for various managerial posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is February 1, 2022. Through this recruitment campaign, BOB aims to fill a total of 198 posts in the organization.
According to the official announcement, candidates with less than six months of post-qualification experience in any organisation will not be considered. Eligibility criteria for various posts are different. It is recommended that candidates go through the detailed notification given below.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Direct Link
-
Bank of Baroda Recruitment Notification - Click here
Bank of Baroda posts: Check Vacancy details
- Head Strategy: 1 Post
- National Manager Telecalling: 1 Post
- Head Project & Process: 1 Post
- National Receivables Manager: 3 Posts
- Zonal Receivables Manager: 21 Posts
- Vice President - Strategy Manager: 3 Posts
- Dy. Vice President - Strategy Manager: 3 Posts
- Vendor Manager: 3 Posts
- Compliance Manager: 1 Post
- Regional Receivables Manager: 48 Posts
- MIS Manager: 4 Posts
- Complaint Manager: 1 Post
- Process Manager: 4 Posts
- Asst. Vice President - Strategy Manager: 1 Post
- Area Receivables Manager: 50 Posts
- Assistant Vice President: 50 Posts
- Assistant Vice President - Product Manager: 3 Posts
Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Selection process | Application fees
- The selection process will be based on shortlisting and subsequent rounds of personal interviews and/or any other selection method.
- Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories will have to pay 600/-as application fees and 100/-as application fees for SC, ST, PWD, and women candidates.
Image: Unsplash