BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Re-exam To Be Held In August; Check BPSC Calendar Here

Quick links:
Image: Soured
BPSC 67th Prelims: The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, has released the examination date for the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims 2022 re-exam. According to the BPSC Exam Calendar 2022, the 67th Prelims exam will be held at the end of August. All the details related to the examination are available on the official website and candidates can access them by visiting bpsc.bih.nic.in. However, the Commission has not released the exact date of the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims 2022 exams, but BPSC has given a tentative idea of the exam timeline.
Through this recruitment process, BPSC will fill a total of 802 vacancies for the various posts. Earlier, a total of 726 vacancies were announced, out of which 228 posts were reserved for women candidates and the remaining 498 posts were available for male candidates. Earlier, on May 8, 2022, the CCE Prelims exam was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak. It is now expected that the examination will be held in the last week of August in at least 38 districts in Bihar. The admit card would be issued to the candidates 1 week before the commencement of the examination. Detailed instructions regarding the examination would also be issued by the Commission for the conduct of the BPSC 67th Prelims exam.
|BPSC Exams
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|