BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Re-exam To Be Held In August; Check BPSC Calendar Here

BPSC 67th Prelims: The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, has once again released the examination date for the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims 2022

BPSC 67th Prelims: The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, has released the examination date for the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims 2022 re-exam. According to the BPSC Exam Calendar 2022, the 67th Prelims exam will be held at the end of August. All the details related to the examination are available on the official website and candidates can access them by visiting bpsc.bih.nic.in. However, the Commission has not released the exact date of the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims 2022 exams, but BPSC has given a tentative idea of the exam timeline. 

BPSC 67th Prelims re-exam date: Exam to be held in the last week of August

Through this recruitment process, BPSC will fill a total of 802 vacancies for the various posts. Earlier, a total of 726 vacancies were announced, out of which 228 posts were reserved for women candidates and the remaining 498 posts were available for male candidates. Earlier, on May 8, 2022, the CCE Prelims exam was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak. It is now expected that the examination will be held in the last week of August in at least 38 districts in Bihar. The admit card would be issued to the candidates 1 week before the commencement of the examination. Detailed instructions regarding the examination would also be issued by the Commission for the conduct of the BPSC 67th Prelims exam.

BPSC Calendar

BPSC Exams

Date
  • 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination

 
  • Last week of August 2022

 
  • Assistant Engineer Civil Written (Objective) Examination

 
  • September- October 2022

 
  • Assistant Engineer Mechanical Written (Objective) Examination

 
  • September- October 2022

 
  • Assistant Engineer Electrical Written (Objective) Examination

 
  • September- October 2022

 
  • Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Main Written Competitive Examination

 
  • October 2022

 
  • Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination

 
  • August 2022

 
  • Assistant City Planning (Town Planning) Supervisor Written Competitive Examination

 
  • September- October 2022

 
  • Lecturer Written Competitive Examination in Government Polytechnic/Government Women Polytechnic Institutes

 
  • August – November 2022

 
  • Project Manager Main Written Competitive Examination

 
  • October – November 2022

 
  • Auditor (Bihar Panchayat Audit Service)

 
  • September 2022

 
  • Assistant Public Sanitation and Waste Management Officer Written Competitive Examination

 
  • November 2022

 

About BPSC's 67th Exam 2022 | More details

  • The preliminary examination for the BPSC 67th CCE 2022 Exam will be General Studies, carrying 150 marks.
  • The duration of the prelims exam will be 2 hours. 
  • BPSC 67th Prelims exam is of a qualifying nature only.
  • The examination will be conducted in offline mode.
  • All candidates interested in BPSC 67th CCE Prelims exam are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates.

Image: Sourced

