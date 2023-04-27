Last Updated:

BPSC ADFO Recruitment 2023: Notification For 21 Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Out

BPSC ADFO vacancy 2023: 21 Assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO) posts notified under Bihar Fire Services of Home Department (Police Section), Govt. of Bihar

BPSC ADFO Recruitment 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO) posts under Bihar Fire Services of Home Department (Police Section), Govt. of Bihar. The online application window will open on May 2. The last date to apply is May 31. Aspirants will be able to apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. 

There are a total of 21 vacancies for Bihar ADFO. The lower age limit is 40 years and the upper age limit is 55 years. Candidates can check the required education qualification in the official notification. 

Click here to read BPSC ADFO Recruitment 2023

Selection Process

There will be no written test for selection. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their education qualification (50 marks), work experience (20 marks), and interview (30 marks.)

BPSC Bihar Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Recruitment Details

  • Notification release date - April 26
  • Advertisement number - 25/2023
  • Number of vacancies- 21
  • Pay Scale - Pay Level 9
  • Name of Post: Assistant Divisional Fire Officer
  • Department- Bihar Fire Services of Home Department (Police Section), Govt. of Bihar. 
  • Age Limit- 40 to 55 years
  • Application begins on - May 2
  • Application ends on - May 31
  • Where to apply - onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
