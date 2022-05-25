BPSC Assistant Engineer Mains Civil Exam Postponed, Check Official Notification Here

BPSC assistant engineer mains: Bihar Public Service Commission through a notification has informed that the BPSC assistant engineer mains exam stands postponed. Earlier the exam was to be conducted on June 12 and June 13 which stands postponed now. The new dates have not been announced yet. The reason for postponement of exam has not been announced yet. However, the notification reads that the new dates will be announced shortly. Candidates who cleared the prelims exam and have not yet filled the application for taking BPSC assistant engineer civil exam mains exam should do it before May 26, 2022. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case.

The official notification for both mains exam registration and postponement can be checked on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, BPSC aims to select candidates to fill 245 vacancies. Selected candidates will be hired as assistant engineers. Following the trends, interview will be conducted for those who will clear mains exam. Post-interview final results will be released.

BPSC asst engineer main exam: Check important dates here

Online registration for BPSC asst engineer civil mains was started on May 4, 2022

The online registration will end on May 26, 2022

The deadline to submit applications through speed post will end on June 8, 2022

The prelims written exam was conducted on March 24 and March 25, 2022

Mains exam was supposed to be conducted on June 12 and 13 which stands postponed now

BPSC recruitment: Check selection process here

Following the pattern BPSC invites applications from eligible candidates first and then those who fulfill the criteria are called for prelims exam. Only those who clear the prelims are eligible to appear for the Mains exam. The last step of recruitment is the interview round. Only those candidates who clear all the rounds are selected for the posts.

Here is how to apply