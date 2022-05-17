BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022: Exam To Be Held On May 31; Check Details

BPSC Headmaster Exam 2022: In an important notice released by the Bihar Public Service Commission, it has been informed that the BPSC headmaster exam date has been revised once again. According to the official notification, the examination will be held on May 31, 2022. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on May 25, but it got postponed due to some unknown reason.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6421 vacancies for the post of headmaster in Bihar senior secondary schools will be filled. Initially, the last date to submit the application form was March 28, 2022. The deadline was extended twice, and the last day to submit applications was April 21, 2022. The notification informs that the admit card for the BPSC headmaster recruitment examination will be released a week before the commencement of the examination on the official website of BPSC. All those candidates who have registered their names for the exam are advised to keep a check on the official website for fresh updates.

BPSC headmaster's vacancy: Eligibility to apply

A minimum of ten years of continuous service as a Secondary Teacher in a State Government School run by a Panchayati Raj Institution or a Municipal Body Institution is required.

A minimum of 12 years of continuous service as a Secondary Teacher in a school that is permanently affiliated with C.B. S.E.A.C. S.E./B.S.E.B.

A minimum of eight years of continuous service as a Senior Secondary Teacher in a State Government School run by a Panchayati Raj Institution or a Municipal Body Institution.

Minimum of l0 years continuous service as a Senior Secondary Teacher in a school with permanent affiliation from C.B.S.M.C.S.E./B.S.E.B.

