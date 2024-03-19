Advertisement

BPSC Head Teacher Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notice regarding the examination date for the BPSC Head Teacher in the Primary School under the Education Department. According to the notification, the BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment examination will be held on May 25, 2022. BPSC has also re-extended the deadline to fill out the application form.

Now, candidates can fill out the application form till May 20, 2022, and the last date to edit the application form is May 23, 2022. According to the official notice, through this recruitment process, a total of 40,506 posts will be filled by the board. Out of these, 13761 posts are reserved for female candidates.

BPSC Head Teacher Exam 2022 to be held on May 25, 2022

BPSC re-extends the online application deadline

BPSC Headteacher Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates who are interested should visit the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads "Important Notice, Advertisement and Instructions for Applying Online for the Post of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the Education Department, Govt. of Bihar (Advt. No. 04/2022)."

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to generate their login credentials.

Step 4: Use the login credentials to log in and fill in the required details.

Step 5: Attach the documents and pay the application fee before submitting the form.

Submit the form and take its printout for future reference

BPSC Headteacher Recruitment 2022 | Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a degree of graduation from any recognised university. The minimum percentage required to be eligible is 50. Candidates must know that a 5% relaxation of marks will be applicable to candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS. Applicants must be D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed/B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed qualified.

Candidates should have completed a minimum of 8 years of regular service as a basic grade teacher of Panchayat Elementary Teachers or Urban Elementary Teachers under Panchayat Raj Institutions and Urban Local Body Institutions. Graduate teachers from Panchayati Raj or Urban Body Institutions whose services have been confirmed.