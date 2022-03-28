BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For Over 6k Posts Ends Today

BPSC headmaster recruitment: The Bihar Public Service Commission is scheduled to deactivate the link for the post of headmaster in senior secondary schools under the State Education Department on Monday, March 28, 2022. The application link was activated on March 5, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can follow the steps mentioned below for application. However, they are advised to check eligibility, age limit and selection process here before proceeding for application window.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6421 vacancies for headmaster posts in senior secondary schools in Bihar will be filled. For more details related to BPSC vacancy, candidates can go to the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Here is the direct link to apply.

BPSC School Headmaster Recruitment: List of important dates

Application form was released on March 5, 2022

Last date for registration is March 28, 2022

As of now, commission has not announced the hall ticket release date

BPSC Headmaster vacancy: Check recruitment details here

Salary: Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,000.

Salary: Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,000.

Age Limit: For the above-mentioned post, the minimum required age to apply is 31 years and the upper age limit is 47 years.

Minimum required eligibility: Interested candidates must hold a post-graduate degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks. He/she should hold a B.Ed, B.A.Ed, or B.Sc.Ed from an accredited institution. Candidates must have passed the "Teacher Eligibility Test," which was conducted for teachers hired in or after 2012.

Application fee: Candidates belonging to general OBC/other states will be charged with an application fee of Rs. 750. Whereas females, SC, ST category candidates will have to pay Rs 200 as application fee.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Here is how to apply for BPSC headmasters vacancy

Step 1: In order to apply, interested candidates will have to visit the official website of onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “Headmaster in senior secondary schools under education department”

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to feed in all the required details

Step 4: Upload the required documents (both educational and address proof) and pay the application fee

Step 5: Post submitting the form, candidates are advised to take a printout for download the same for future reference

