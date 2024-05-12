Advertisement

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the reopening of online applications for the post of Head Master under the Education Department and SC & ST Welfare Department, Government of Bihar. This reopening comes under Advertisement No. 26/2024 and will be effective from May 11 to May 16, 2024.

Earlier, the application window for these vacancies was open from March 11 to April 2 and then extended till April 10, but in a move to provide another opportunity for interested candidates, the commission has decided to reopen the application process.

Click here for official notice.

Click here for detailed advertisement

Vacancy Details:

Total Vacancies: 6061

Eligibility Criteria for BPSC Headmaster Recruitment:

Age Limit: Minimum 31 years and maximum age limits vary based on categories: Unreserved (Male): 47 years Backward Class/OBC Extremely Backward Classes (Male and Female): 50 years Unreserved (Female): 50 years SC/ST (Male and Female): 52 years Old Age Retirement Age: Fixed at 60 years

Educational Qualification: Bachelor's Degree with at least 50% marks from a recognized university. Detailed educational qualifications are provided in the candidate notification PDF.

Salary: Selected candidates will receive a basic salary of Rs 35,000. Additionally, they will be entitled to various allowances provided by the state government from time to time.

How to Apply for BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2024

Candidates interested in applying for the BPSC Head Master positions are required to follow these steps:

Visit the official website of BPSC: https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/. Check the official notification: Refer to the "BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2024 Notification (Advt. No. 25/2024)" to understand the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details. Fill the application form: Upload required documents such as educational certificates, experience certificates (if applicable), and a photograph. Ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria before proceeding. Access the online application form through the BPSC website when the application window reopens on May 11, 2024. Remember, applications will be accepted only through online mode.

This reopening of the application window provides another chance for eligible candidates to apply for the esteemed position of Head Master in Bihar. Interested individuals are encouraged to seize this opportunity and submit their applications within the specified timeframe.

For more information and updates, candidates can visit the official BPSC website.