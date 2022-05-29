BRO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 281 SI & Other Posts; See How To Apply

BRO Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force is recruiting candidates for SI (Master), SI (Engine Driver), SI (Workshop), HC (Master), HC (Engine Driver), among other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official site of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. Candidates must take note that the last date to apply for the posts is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news. According to the notice, only male candidates will be required to fill Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ combatised posts in the Water Wing of the Border Security Force. Through this recruitment process, the Border Security Force aims to fill a total of 281 posts.

Examination fees

Candidates applying for Group – 'B' posts must pay Rs. 200/-, while those applying for Group – 'C' posts must pay Rs. 100/- via any of the prescribed digital channels. Netbanking/UPI/Credit Card/Debit Card/Wallet, for example.The fee is exempted for candidates belonging to SC, ST, BSF, and ex-servicemen.

BRO recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for 281 SI and other posts

To apply, visit the official website of BRO.

Then, click on the appropriate link.

Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents.

Pay the examination fees to proceed.

Click on the submit button.

Take a printout of the document for future needs.

BRO Recruitment 2022 | Check Official Notice

According to the official notice, "Candidates are advised to visit - rectt.bsf.gov.in to view detailed advertisement and for submission of online application forms which will be available on BSF website after publication of advertisement in Employment News/RozgarSamachar. Any further information/notification in this regard will be available on the BSF Website only. Hence, candidates are advised to visit BSF website from time to time."

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative