BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply For 110 Constable & SI Posts; Here's Direct Link

BSF Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications from candidates for the Workshop Wing. Through this recruitment process, a total of 110 vacancies will be filled in the organization. The recruitment notification was published by BSF for combatised (non-gazetted) posts in Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’, in the 11 June Employment Newspaper. Candidates can apply within 30 days of the notification.
BSF Recruitment Notification
BSF Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy details
- SI (Vehicle Mechanic) -12
- SI (Auto Electrician) - 4
- SI (Store Keeper) - 6
- Constable (OTRP) Male - 8
- Constable (OTRP) Female - 1
- Constable (SKT) Male - 6
- Constable (Fitter) Male - 6
- Constable (Fitter) Female - 1
- Constable (Carpenter) Male - 4
- Constable (Auto Elect) Male - 9
- Constable (Auto Elect) Female - 1
- Constable (Vehicle Mechanic) Male - 17
- Constable (Vehicle Mechanic) Female - 3
- Constable (BSTS) Male - 6
- Constable (BSTS) Female - 1
- Constable (Welder) Male - 10
- Constable (Welder) Female - 1
- Constable (Painter) Male - 4
- Constable (Upholster) Male - 5
- Constable (Turner) Male - 5
BSF Recruitment 2022 | Eligibility criteria
- SI - Minimum three years of Diploma in Auto Mobile Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Auto Electrical Engineering from an institute recognized by the government.
- Constable - 10th class passed and ITI in respective trade. Minimum of three years of experience.
BSF Vacancy | Salary
- SI - Rs 35,000 to Rs 1,12,400/-
- Constable - Rs 21,700 to Rs 69, 100/-
Age Limit
- Candidates below 30 years are eligible to apply for SI posts
- Candidates aged between 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply for Constable posts
BSF Recruitment: Here's how to apply BSF Recruitment 2022
- Step 1: To apply for the BSF Recruitment candidates need to visit the official website of BSF
- Step 2: Then, fill up the application form
- Step 3: Upload all the required documents and pay the application fees
- Step 4: Take a printout of the document for future use.
Here's direct link to apply for BSF Recruitment
