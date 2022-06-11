BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply For 110 Constable & SI Posts; Here's Direct Link

BSF Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications from candidates for the Workshop Wing. Through this recruitment process, a total of 110 vacancies will be filled in the organization. The recruitment notification was published by BSF for combatised (non-gazetted) posts in Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’, in the 11 June Employment Newspaper. Candidates can apply within 30 days of the notification.

BSF Recruitment Notification

BSF Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy details

SI (Vehicle Mechanic) -12

SI (Auto Electrician) - 4

SI (Store Keeper) - 6

Constable (OTRP) Male - 8

Constable (OTRP) Female - 1

Constable (SKT) Male - 6

Constable (Fitter) Male - 6

Constable (Fitter) Female - 1

Constable (Carpenter) Male - 4

Constable (Auto Elect) Male - 9

Constable (Auto Elect) Female - 1

Constable (Vehicle Mechanic) Male - 17

Constable (Vehicle Mechanic) Female - 3

Constable (BSTS) Male - 6

Constable (BSTS) Female - 1

Constable (Welder) Male - 10

Constable (Welder) Female - 1

Constable (Painter) Male - 4

Constable (Upholster) Male - 5

Constable (Turner) Male - 5

BSF Recruitment 2022 | Eligibility criteria

SI - Minimum three years of Diploma in Auto Mobile Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Auto Electrical Engineering from an institute recognized by the government.

Constable - 10th class passed and ITI in respective trade. Minimum of three years of experience.

BSF Vacancy | Salary

SI - Rs 35,000 to Rs 1,12,400/-

Constable - Rs 21,700 to Rs 69, 100/-

BSF Recruitment | Educational Qualification

SI - Minimum three years of Diploma in Auto Mobile Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Auto Electrical Engineering from an institute recognized by the government.

Constable - 10th class passed and ITI in respective trade. Minimum of three years of experience.

Age Limit

Candidates below 30 years are eligible to apply for SI posts

Candidates aged between 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply for Constable posts

BSF Recruitment: Here's how to apply BSF Recruitment 2022

Step 1: To apply for the BSF Recruitment candidates need to visit the official website of BSF

Step 2: Then, fill up the application form

Step 3: Upload all the required documents and pay the application fees

Step 4: Take a printout of the document for future use.

Here's direct link to apply for BSF Recruitment

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)