BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply For 110 Constable & SI Posts; Here's Direct Link

BSF Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications from candidates for the Workshop Wing. Here's how to apply

BSF Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications from candidates for the Workshop Wing. Through this recruitment process, a total of 110 vacancies will be filled in the organization. The recruitment notification was published by BSF for combatised (non-gazetted) posts in Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’, in the 11 June Employment Newspaper. Candidates can apply within 30 days of the notification.

 

BSF Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy details

  • SI (Vehicle Mechanic) -12
  • SI (Auto Electrician) - 4
  • SI (Store Keeper) - 6
  • Constable (OTRP) Male - 8
  • Constable (OTRP) Female - 1
  • Constable (SKT) Male - 6
  • Constable (Fitter) Male - 6
  • Constable (Fitter) Female - 1 
  • Constable (Carpenter) Male - 4
  • Constable (Auto Elect) Male - 9
  • Constable (Auto Elect) Female - 1 
  • Constable (Vehicle Mechanic) Male - 17
  • Constable (Vehicle Mechanic) Female - 3
  • Constable (BSTS) Male - 6
  • Constable (BSTS) Female - 1
  • Constable (Welder) Male - 10
  • Constable (Welder) Female - 1
  • Constable (Painter) Male - 4
  • Constable (Upholster) Male - 5
  • Constable (Turner) Male - 5

BSF Recruitment 2022 | Eligibility criteria

  • SI - Minimum three years of Diploma in Auto Mobile Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Auto Electrical Engineering from an institute recognized by the government.
  • Constable - 10th class passed and ITI in respective trade. Minimum of three years of experience.

BSF Vacancy | Salary

  • SI - Rs 35,000 to Rs 1,12,400/-
  • Constable - Rs 21,700 to Rs 69, 100/-

Age Limit

  • Candidates below 30 years are eligible to apply for SI posts
  • Candidates aged between 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply for Constable posts

BSF Recruitment: Here's how to apply BSF Recruitment 2022

  • Step 1: To apply for the BSF Recruitment candidates need to visit the official website of BSF
  • Step 2: Then, fill up the application form
  • Step 3: Upload all the required documents and pay the application fees
  • Step 4: Take a printout of the document for future use.

Here's direct link to apply for BSF Recruitment

