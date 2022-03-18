CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Medical Officer Post; Check Details Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
CGPSC 2022 Recruitment: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on Friday released a notification concerning the recruitment. Through this recruitment, candidates will be designated for the posts of Medical Specialist. Aspiring candidates can apply now after checking their eligibility. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of CGPSC - psc.cg.gov.in.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 458 vacancies will be filled. The online registration process will commence on March 23, 2022. Other important dates can be checked below.
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is also inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Scientific Officer. Aspiring and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in .Important dates can be checked here.