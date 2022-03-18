CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Medical Officer Post; Check Details Here

CGPSC 2022 Recruitment: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on Friday released a notification concerning the recruitment. Through this recruitment, candidates will be designated for the posts of Medical Specialist. Aspiring candidates can apply now after checking their eligibility. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of CGPSC - psc.cg.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 458 vacancies will be filled. The online registration process will commence on March 23, 2022. Other important dates can be checked below.

CGPSC Recruitment: Check important dates here

The online application will begin on March 23, 2022

The online application process will end on April 21, 2022

CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: Here is how to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website psc.cg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Medical Officer’ posts

Register and log in to apply for the vacancies

Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and take its printout for future reference

Applications invited for Scientific Officer posts

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is also inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Scientific Officer. Aspiring and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in .Important dates can be checked here.