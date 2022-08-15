Last Updated:

CISF Fireman Admit Card 2022 For PST, PET To Be Out On Aug 16; Here's How To Download

CISF Fireman Recruitment 2022: The admit cards for PST and PET are scheduled to be released on August 16, 2022. Here's how to download call letters.

CISF Fireman Admit Card 2022: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued an important notification related to Constable (Fire) PET/PST Exam 2022. The notification mentions that the CISF Fireman admit card will be released on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The hall tickets will be released for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Physical Standards Test (PST). The exams will be released between August 26 and October 10, 2022. CISF Fireman Physical examination will be held at 41 centres across the country.

As of now, the official time for releasing admit card has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to be out by second half. In order to download the CISF PET PST admit card, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password. In order to check the same candidates will have to go to the official website i.e. cisfrectt.in.

Candidates should know that the hard copy of admit card will not be issued. Therefore, it is mandatory to take printout of hall ticket and carry the same to exam hall. Along with admit card, candidates should also carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall. Applicants should carry their admit card along with passport size recent colour photographs, original valid Photo-ID proof duly printed the date of birth such as Aadhaar Card, Voter’s ID Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, ID Card issued by University/College/School, Employer  ID  Card (Govt./PSU), Ex-Serviceman Discharge book issued by Ministry of Defence, any other photo-bearing ID card issued by the Central/ State Government

CISF PET, PST 2022: Check selection process 

  • Candidates have to clear 5 Kms run in 24 minutes.
  • Candidates who qualify Height Bar Test & PET (Run) will be screened for height, chest, and weight by the Board of Officers.
  • Height –170 Cms, Chest  -80-85 Cms (Minimum expansion 5 Cms)
  • The candidates who qualify in PET/PST will be called for Written Examination under OMR/Computer Based Test(CBT) Mode. The written exam will be of 100 marks.

Here is how to download admit card 2022

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the admit card link
  • Step 3: Then they will have to enter the registration number and password
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, admit card will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference 
