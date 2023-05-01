CRPF Recruitment 2023 For 212 SI, ASI Posts Begins, Check Pay Scale, Eligibility Here

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited online applications for the recruitment of sub-inspector and assistant sub-inspector posts. There are a total of 212 vacancies. Candidates can apply online from May 1 till May 21.

"CRPF will conduct an open competitive Test for recruitment of Indian citizens to the post of Group “B” and “C” nonministerial, non-gazetted, combatised Signal staff as per the Recruitment Rules/Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)," the official notification reads.

CRPF Recruitment 2023 Details

Sub-Inspector(RO) - 19 vacancies - Pay level 6- Rs 35400-112400

Sub-Inspector (Crypto) - 7 vacancies- Pay level 6- Rs 35400-112400

Sub-Inspector (Technical) - 5 vacancies- Pay level 6- Rs 35400-112400

Sub-Inspector (Civil) (Male) - 20 vacancies- Pay level 6- Rs 35400-112400

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Technical)- 146 vacancies- Pay level 5- Rs 29200-92300

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Draughtsman) - 15 vacancies- Pay level 5- Rs 29200-92300

Total - 212 vacancies

Age Limit

Sub Inspector (Radio Operator/Crypto/Technical)- Below 30 years as of the closing date of applications i.e.21/05/2023 i.e. candidate should not be born before 22/05/1993

For SI(Civil)-21 to 30 Years as on closing date of application i.e. 21/05/2023 i.e., the candidate should not be born before 22/05/1993 or after 21/05/2002

Asst. Sub Inspector (Technical/Draughtsman)- Between 18 to 25 years as of the closing date of application i.e. 21/05/2023 i.e. candidate should not be born before 22/05/1998 or after 21/05/2005.

Educational Qualification

Sub-Inspector(RO) - Bachelor's degree or equivalent from a recognized University with Mathematics, Physics, or Computer Science as subjects.

Sub-Inspector (Crypto) - Bachelor's degree or equivalent from a recognized University with Mathematics and Physics as subjects.

Sub-Inspector (Technical) B.E./B.Tech or Equivalent in Electronics or Telecommunication or Computer Science as main subject Or Qualified Associate Member of the Institution of Engineers or Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers.

Sub-Inspector (Civil) (Male only) Intermediate with three years diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Board/Institution or University or equivalent.

Assistant SubInspector (Technical) Essential 10TH Class pass from a recognized Board with three years diploma in Radio Engineering or Electronics or Computers, from a recognized Institute. Or BSc. Degree in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics from a recognized University. Desirable Preference shall be given to persons having training in Software or Hardware computers.

Assistant SubInspector (Draughtsman) Pass in Matric with English, General Science, and Mathematics from a recognized board with three years diploma in Draughtsman Course (Civil/ Mechanical Engineering) from a Govt. recognized Polytechnic.

Application fee

Examination Fees of Rs 200/- for Sub Inspector (Group-‘B’) and Rs 100/- for asst. Sub Inspector (Group-‘C’), for male candidates of General, EWS, and OBC only. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, Ex-servicemen, and Female candidates of all categories are exempted.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a written exam followed by PET/PST and document verification and medical examination. All candidates who are declared qualified by the CRPF in Written examination and PST/PET will be required to produce all relevant Certificates in original such as Mark sheets/Provisional Degrees/Bachelor Degrees as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification on or before 21/05/2023 failing which the candidature of such candidates will be canceled by the CRPF.

CRPF Recruitment Test

The written exam for CRPF recruitment will be conducted from June 24 to 25, 2023. The admit cards for the computer-based test will be released on June 13. Read the official notification for more details.