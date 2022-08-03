DRDO Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 630 Scientist ‘B’ Posts Extended Till Aug 5

DRDO Recruitment 2022: In a major development, the Defence Research and Development Organisation has extended the deadline to apply for over 600 posts. Earlier the deadline to apply was July 29 which has been extended to August 5, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 630 posts of Scientist ‘B’ will be filled in various departments. Interested candidates will have to get themselves registered at rac.gov.in. Candidates are advised to check eligibility, application fee, and application steps before getting themselves registered.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 630 vacancies, out of which 579 are for the post of Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO, 8 are for the post of Scientist ‘B’ in DST, and 43 are for the posts of Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA.

DRDO RAC 2022 Recruitment: Check the list of important dates here

The registration process started on July 6, 2022.

The registration process was scheduled to end on July 29, 2022.

It has been extended to August 5, 2022.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Check application fee and selection process here

Application fee: General (UR), EWS, and OBC male candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs.100. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates. Fee can be paid in online mode only.

