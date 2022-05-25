Last Updated:

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Walk-in-interview For Research Associate Posts, Salary Upto Rs 54K

DRDO Recruitment 2022: It will be conducting walk-in-interview for research associate posts on June 13,14 and 15, 2022. Here is all you need to know about it.

Ruchika Kumari
DRDO Recruitment

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Research Associate posts. The candidates who will be selected will be getting a monthly salary of Rs 54,000. Interested candidates, if they fulfill the eligibility criteria will have to come for the walk-in Interview on the given date and time. They will have to reach at Defence Laboratory, Ratanada Palace, Jodhpur-342 011 (Rajasthan).

Through this drive, a total of 3 vacancies will be filled. The duration of the Fellowship is two years. Along with a monthly salary, candidates will get HRA and medical facilities as per rules. The age limit details can be checked here.

DRDO research associate: Check age limit details here 

  • The maximum age limit required for the post is 35 years as on the date of interview. However, age relaxation is allowed up to 5 years for SC/ST/PH and 3 years for OBC candidates.
  • Those candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category are required to produce the original caste certificate issued by the competent authority.

How to check the official notification

  • Step 1: Go to the official website https://www.drdo.gov.in/
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for the career section
  • Step 3: Click on the link which reads, "Walk in Interview for Award of Research Associates (RA) at Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur"
  • Step 4: The notification will be displayed on the screen 

Interview details here 

  • The eligible candidate can "Walk-in for an interview at Defence Laboratory, Ratanada Palace, Jodhpur-342 011 (Rajasthan) at 10:00 Hrs on the date mentioned above".
  • While appearing for the interview, the candidates are required to submit complete Bio-Data with a recent passport size photograph and one set of self-attested copies of all Degrees/Academic qualification certificates/Mark Sheet/Experience Certificate etc.
  • Candidates are requested to produce original certificates related to age, educational qualification and experience.
  • Candidates working in Government/Public Sector Undertaking/Autonomous Bodies should produce a NOC issued by the present employer.
