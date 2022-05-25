DRDO Recruitment 2022: Walk-in-interview For Research Associate Posts, Salary Upto Rs 54K

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Research Associate posts. The candidates who will be selected will be getting a monthly salary of Rs 54,000. Interested candidates, if they fulfill the eligibility criteria will have to come for the walk-in Interview on the given date and time. They will have to reach at Defence Laboratory, Ratanada Palace, Jodhpur-342 011 (Rajasthan).

Through this drive, a total of 3 vacancies will be filled. The duration of the Fellowship is two years. Along with a monthly salary, candidates will get HRA and medical facilities as per rules. The age limit details can be checked here.

DRDO research associate: Check age limit details here

The maximum age limit required for the post is 35 years as on the date of interview. However, age relaxation is allowed up to 5 years for SC/ST/PH and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Those candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category are required to produce the original caste certificate issued by the competent authority.

How to check the official notification

Step 1: Go to the official website https://www.drdo.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the career section

Step 3: Click on the link which reads, "Walk in Interview for Award of Research Associates (RA) at Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur"

Step 4: The notification will be displayed on the screen

Interview details here