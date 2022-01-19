DU Professor Recruitment 2022: Varsity Invites Applications For 600+ Posts, Apply Now

DU Professor Recruitment: Delhi University is inviting applications from candidates for the post of Associate Professor in various Departments in the University. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other recruitment details here. The online application has been uploaded on the official website du.ac.in. The deadline to apply ends on February 7, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 449 candidates will be selected for Associate Professor posts. Selected candidates will be posted in 49 different subjects on offer in the Academic Pay Level 13A as per the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix, in various Departments of Delhi University. Here is how to apply for various posts.

For Professor posts- 186 vacancies

For Associate Professor- 449 vacancies

Minimum Required Eligibility

A minimum of 55% marks at the master’s level will be required

To be noted that the Ph.D. Degree shall be a mandatory qualification for appointment to the post of Associate Professor

The application window has been activated on January 18, 2022

The last date to apply is February 7, 2022

DU Recruitment: Application fee and selection process

Candidates under UR/OBC/EWS category, will be charged with an application fee of Rs 2,000. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category, and Women applicants. Candidates will do the screening process of applications in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Executive Council, candidates will be called for interview.

Here is the direct link to check vacancy details for Professor posts

Here is the direct link to check vacancy details for Associate Professor posts

Click on this direct link to apply for Professor posts

Click on this direct link to apply for Associate Professor posts

