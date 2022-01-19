Last Updated:

DU Professor Recruitment 2022: Varsity Invites Applications For 600+ Posts, Apply Now

DU Professor Recruitment: Delhi University is inviting applications for professor and associate professor posts.

DU Professor Recruitment

DU Professor Recruitment: Delhi University is inviting applications from candidates for the post of Associate Professor in various Departments in the University. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other recruitment details here. The online application has been uploaded on the official website du.ac.in. The deadline to apply ends on February 7, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 449 candidates will be selected for Associate Professor posts. Selected candidates will be posted in 49 different subjects on offer in the Academic Pay Level 13A as per the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix, in various Departments of Delhi University. Here is how to apply for various posts.

Check recruitment details here

  • For Professor posts- 186 vacancies
  • For Associate Professor- 449 vacancies

Minimum Required Eligibility

  • A minimum of 55% marks at the master’s level will be required
  • To be noted that the Ph.D. Degree shall be a mandatory qualification for appointment to the post of Associate Professor

Check important dates here

  • The application window has been activated on January 18, 2022
  • The last date to apply is February 7, 2022

DU Recruitment: Application fee and selection process

Candidates under UR/OBC/EWS category, will be charged with an application fee of Rs 2,000. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category, and Women applicants. Candidates will do the screening process of applications in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Executive Council, candidates will be called for interview.

Check direct links here

  • Here is the direct link to check vacancy details for Professor posts
  • Here is the direct link to check vacancy details for Associate Professor posts
  • Click on this direct link to apply for Professor posts
  • Click on this direct link to apply for Associate Professor posts

Here is how to apply

  • Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website rec.uod.ac.in
  • On the homepage, look for the registration window and enter the required details to get yourself registered
  • Post registration, enter the registration ID and password to log in
  • Post logging in, the page having details of current recruitment will be displayed on screen
  • Click on the related link, fill the form and pay the fee
  • Submit the form and take screenshot of the submitted page for future reference
