Eastern Railway Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 3115 Apprentice Posts; Here's A Direct Link

Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: The Eastern Railway is recruiting candidates for the apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of RRC, at rrcrecruit.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 3,115 posts in the organization. The registration process is underway, and candidates can apply till October 29, 2022. Applicants must take note that the application will be submitted online and that no other mode of submission will be accepted.

Eastern Railway Recruitment Notification 2022 - Click Here

Vacancy Details

Howrah Division: 659 Posts

Liluah Division: 612 Posts

Sealdah Division: 440 Posts

Kanchrapara Division: 187 Posts

Malda Division: 138 Posts

Asansol Division: 412 Posts

Jamalpur Workshop: 667 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from the recognised board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection of a candidate for the training slot of a unit of the Eastern Railway will be made on the basis of merit prepared with respect to all eligible candidates who apply against the notification.

Application Fees

Application fees (non-refundable) are Rs. 100 only. However, no fee is required of SC/ST, PWD, or female candidates.

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for the Railway Apprentice posts

Step 1: To apply, candidates are required to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application.

Step 4: Finally, upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Image: PTI/Representative