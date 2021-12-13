ECIL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Open For 300 Technical Officer Posts, Engineers Can Apply

ECIL Recruitment 2021: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online applications for the post of technical officer. The recruitment will be contractual in nature. There are a total of 300 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website- careers.ecil.co.in. The last date to apply is December 21, 2021. The 300 vacancies are available for Electronic Manufacturing Services Division (EMSD), other Divisions & sites across India.

ECIL Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification:

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts should have a First Class Engineering Degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electrical Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution / University. The candidate should have a minimum of one year Post Qualification experience out of which 6 months should be an industrial experience. Experience in sealing, distribution, polling, commissioning, repair and maintenance of EVMs, VVPATs including FLC or having Industrial exposure in Production, Repair/Maintenance of Electronic equipment will be preferred. 1 year of apprenticeship training shall also be considered as experience. Candidates must not be aged above 30 years.

ECIL Technical Officer Pay Scale:

As per the notification, the appointed candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs. 25,000/- for 1st year, Rs. 28,000/- for 2nd year and 31,000/- for 3rd to 5th year of contract respectively.

Selection Procedure:

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of Marks that will be allotted for aggregate marks scored in BE/ B Tech. obtained in Essential educational qualification and Marks will be allocated for work experience.

