ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022: The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is seeking eligible candidates to apply for Social Security Officer posts. For the selection of the candidates, ESCI will be conducting the online Phase-I-I Pre-exam on June 11, 2022 (Saturday) and the admit card for the same has been released on the official website of ESIC. All those candidates who have submitted the ESIC SSO Application can appear for the ESIC SSO Exam by downloading the admit card through the ESIC SSO Admit Card from esic.nic.in.

Candidates must note that they need to enter their Registration No./Roll Number beforehand in order to download their ESIC Admit Card. The examination will be held in online mode and will include subjects like English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. The examination will carry 100 marks, and the total number of questions will also be 100. The negative marks for each wrong answer will be 1/4 of the marks. Through this recruitment, process a total of 93 SSO vacancies will be filled in the organization. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the admit and also provided the direct link to download the ESIC SSO Hall Ticket 2022.

ESIC SSO Admit Card| Here's how to download the ESIC SSO hall ticket

Step 1: To download the ESIC SSO Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website of ESIC-etc.nic.in and visit the 'Recruitment' Section of the website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here to download Call Letters for Phase-I Pre. Exam for the post of SSO."

Step 3: Candidates need to enter the required details, such as login credentials, to log in.

Step 4: After logging in, the ESIC SSO Phase 1 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the admission for future reference.

Here's direct link to download the ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 - CLICK HERE