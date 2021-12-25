GMRC Recruitment 2022: Here Is How To Apply For 118 Junior Engineer & Other Posts

GMRC Recruitment 2022: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited has announced its latest recruitment drive on December 22, 2021.GMRC is inviting applications for Station Controller and other posts. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other recruitment details here. Eligible candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts through the official website of Gujarat Metro Rail on gujaratmetrorail.com. The deadline to apply for the same is January 21, 2022. Applicants can check the important dates and steps to apply here.

Check important dates here

The recruitment notification has been announced on December 22, 2021

The deadline to apply for the same is January 21, 2022

The last date to pay the application fee is January 21, 2022

Vacancy Details

Station Controller/ Train Operator (SC/TO): 71 Posts

Maintainer: 33 Posts

Customer Relations Assistant (CRA): 11 Posts

Junior Engineer: 3 Posts

Educational Qualification Required

For Station Controller/ Train Operator (SC/TO)- Minimum required eligibility is Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical / Computer Science or Electronic discipline from a Government Recognized University / Institute. For the Customer Relations Assistant (CRA) post, minimum required qualification is Science Graduate in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics discipline from a Government Recognized University / Institute. For Junior Engineer posts, minimum required eligibility is diploma in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronic from a Government Recognized University / Institute. For Maintainer post, the minimum required eligibility is that candidates should be SSLC pass with ITI (Two Years) in Fitter /Electrician / Electronics) from a Government Recognized University / Institute.

Age Limit, Selection Process and application fee

The age limit for Maintainer will be between 18 to 25 years. For all the other posts, the age limit should be between 18 to 28 years

Eligible candidates who will get themselves registered will have to appear for written test which will be for 100 marks. They will also have to appear for Gujarati Language Test which will be for 20 marks.

Candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs 600. Whereas, SEBC/OBC candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 300. Candidates falling under SC/ST category will be charged with an application fee of Rs. 150.

Here is how to apply

Interested candidates will have to visit the website: https://www.gujaratmetrorail.com/careers and click on the available link to apply for the post Candidates should select the GMRCL advertisement in the dropdown menu and click on the “Apply” button against the advertisement, read it carefully before applying Now click on “APPLY NOW” to apply. Candidates will be redirected to the registration window where they will have to enter their Name, Father’s/Husband’s Name, Mother’s Name, Gender, Date of Birth, Marital Status, Category, Present Address, Permanent Address, Mobile Number, Email ID, Aadhaar Card No., Nationality, Education Qualification etc. to get the OTR number Fill up the necessary details and then upload the scanned copy of your photograph & signature as per the specifications and submit it