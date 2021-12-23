Government Alerts Parents, Students Of Risks Linked To Online Ed-tech Cos; Issues Advisory

In view of the rise of ed-tech companies, the Education Ministry has issued advisories informing parents and students about ed-tech platforms that provide attractive offers, courses, tutorials, coaching for competitive exams, etc. The government has asked all the stakeholders, including parents, to be cautious about these online teaching platforms. According to the official notice issued by the Education Ministry, it read, "Given the pervasive impact of technology in education, many ed-tech companies have started offering courses, tutorials, coaching for competitive exams, etc. in an online mode." In this background, parents, students, and all stakeholders in school education have to be careful while deciding to opt for online content and coaching being offered by a host of Ed-tech companies. The decision has to be well considered with several "Do’s and Don’ts".

Most importantly, the offer of free services that are promised by some companies has to be carefully evaluated. "It has come to the notice of the Department of School Education and Literacy that some ed-tech companies are luring parents in the garb of offering free services and getting the Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) mandate signed or activating the auto-debit feature, especially targeting vulnerable families," said the Ministry of Education in a statement.

Government Advisory: Check Do's

According to the official statement, stakeholders must avoid the automatic debit option for payment of subscription fees. Several ed-tech companies initially offer free online courses and later charge fees for the same, and students do not realize that they are no longer accessing the free services offered by the ed-tech company.

Always read the terms and conditions before clicking on the "proceed" button.

Ask for a tax invoice statement for the purchase of educational devices loaded with content/app purchase/Pendrive learning.

Always do a detailed background check on the ed-tech company that you want to subscribe to.

To assess the content quality provided by ed-tech companies.

Parents must activate parental controls and safety features on the device or in the app or browser.

Record spam calls or forced signup for any education packages without complete consent to file a grievance.

Read the PRAGYATA guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education.

Government Advisory: Check Don'ts