HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Application For 7471 Haryana Teacher Vacancies Begins Tomorrow

HSSC TGT Recruitment: The registration process for the HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 will begin on February 23, 2023 to fill 7471 positions in the organization.

Isha Bhandari
HSSC TGT Recruitment

Image: HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 (Shutterstock)


The registration process for the HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 will begin on February 23, 2023 to fill 7471 positions in the organization. The HSSC's official website, hssc.gov.in, is where applicants can submit their applications for Group C positions.The last date to apply for the posts is till March 15, 2023.

Dates to remember 

Opening date of application: February 23, 2023

Closing date of application: March 15, 2023

Closing date for deposit of fee: March 20, 2023

Qualification needed and age restriction 

Certificate of having qualified Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of respective subject for the post applied, conducted by Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani. The age limit should be between 18 to 42 years.

The interested applicants should qualify Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of respective subjects for the position the candidate might have applied for, under Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani. 

Detailed Notification

Selection process 

Written tests are part of the selection procedure, which is then followed by socioeconomic standards and experience. 

All questions are compulsory and the exam will be bilingual (English & Hindi). For the purpose of hiring for the TGT positions, an offline (OMR-based) written test will be administered. 

