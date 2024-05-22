Advertisement

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced an opportunity for aspiring musicians with the opening of recruitment for Agniveervayu (Musician) posts. Published in the Employment News for May 18-24, 2024, IAF invites online applications from candidates who have passed their 10th standard and meet additional eligibility criteria outlined in the notification.

Unmarried male and female candidates are eligible to apply for the recruitment test for Agniveervayu (Musician) posts. The recruitment test is scheduled to take place from July 3rd to July 12th, 2024, at venues specified in the notification.

Registration for the Agniveervayu (Musician) rally begins on May 22, 2024, and interested candidates can apply online at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The registration process will remain open until June 5, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must possess proficiency in music, demonstrating accuracy in tempo, pitch, and the ability to sing one complete song. They should also be capable of performing a preparatory tune and any notations, such as Staff notation, Tablature, Tonic Solfa, Hindustani, or Carnatic. Additionally, candidates must be able to tune individual instruments if required and match unknown notes, either vocally or instrumentally.

Furthermore, candidates must exhibit proficiency in playing at least one instrument from either List A or List B. While proficiency in playing two instruments (one from each list) is desirable, it is not mandatory.

List A includes:

Concert Flute / Piccolo. Oboe. Clarinet in Eb / Bb. Saxophone in Eb / Bb. French Horn in F / Bb. Trumpet in Eb / C / Bb. Trombone in Bb / G. Baritone. Euphonium. Bass / Tuba in Eb / Bb.

List B includes:

Keyboard / Organ / Piano. Guitar (Acoustic / Lead / Bass). Violin, Viola, String Bass. Percussion / Drums (Acoustic / Electronic). All Indian Classical Instruments.

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to review the detailed schedule and eligibility criteria provided in the official notification to ensure compliance with the requirements. This recruitment drive offers a unique opportunity for talented individuals to join the esteemed Indian Air Force as musicians and contribute to its legacy of excellence.