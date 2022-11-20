IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2022 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Download

IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection today, November 20, 2022. All those candidates, who are going to appear in the examination, can download the admit card by visiting the official site of IBPS at ibps.in. Candidates must take note that the admit card will be available on the official website between November 19 and November 26, 2022.

The online main examination for the posts of probationary officers and management trainees will consist of objective tests worth 200 marks and descriptive tests worth 25 marks. To download the admit card, candidates are required to enter their registration number, password, and captcha.

As per the notice released, “Online Main Examination for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 25 marks.”

IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download the hall ticket

Step 1: In order to download the IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2022, candidates are required to visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their login information and

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The admission card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the admission card and download the page.

Step 7: Then, print out the admit card for future reference.

It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to download the IBPS PO Main Admit Card - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative