IGI Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd. has invited online applications for 1074 vacancies for the role of Customer Service Agent and various other positions. The recruitment notification was officially released on March 6, 2024. The last date to apply is May 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website - IGI Aviation.gov.in - before the deadline.

Before proceeding with the application, candidates are advised to thoroughly read the official notification, which provides comprehensive information on eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limits, selection procedures, and other pertinent details.

Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit:

Educational Qualifications: Candidates must have completed 10+2 or above from a recognized board. Applicants awaiting their Class 12 results are also eligible to apply. Aviation/airline certificates or diplomas are not required for these positions.

Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18 and 30 years of age.

Selection Procedure:

Candidates will undergo a selection process comprising a written test and an interview. The written examination pattern is as follows:

Maximum Marks: 100

100 Number of Questions: 100 (Objective-type, multiple-choice questions)

100 (Objective-type, multiple-choice questions) Subjects Covered: General Awareness, Aviation Knowledge, English Knowledge, Aptitude, and Reasoning

General Awareness, Aviation Knowledge, English Knowledge, Aptitude, and Reasoning Duration: 1.5 hours (90 minutes)

1.5 hours (90 minutes) Language: Bilingual (English & Hindi)

Bilingual (English & Hindi) No Negative Marking

Application Fees:

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 350, regardless of their category. The application fee is non-refundable under any circumstances.

Syllabus:

General Intelligence & Reasoning

General English

General Awareness

Aviation Knowledge

Candidates are encouraged to thoroughly prepare for the examination as per the prescribed syllabus to enhance their chances of success.

Direct link to apply online.

Click here for notification.