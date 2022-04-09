IIIT Lucknow Student Abhijeet Dwivedi Bags Rs 1.2 Crore Package To Work For Amazon

A final-year BTech student at IIIT Lucknow has bagged the highest-ever salary package at the institute. Abhijeet Dwivedi from Prayagraj received a whopping Rs 1.2 crore package at Amazon’s Dublin office in Ireland, where he will work as a software development engineer. With this offer, Diwedi has become the first student from IIIT Lucknow to break all the previous year's records. As per media reports, apart from academic knowledge, soft skills helped the Prayagraj boy crack the interview.

A second-year student from the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow Meha Shukla has received 1000 dollar scholarship from Google. Shukla is a student in the computer science and engineering department of the institute. She has been picked by Google for Google Scholarship for Women. This year, IIT students have received 100% placements and at higher packages compared to the pre-COVID pandemic times. This year, as many as 61 students got placements, while four chooses to pursue higher studies. Notably, the average salary package at this season's campus placements at IIIT Lucknow was Rs 26 lakh per annum. Last year, the average salary was Rs 40 lakh.

Other students who bagged hefty packages include

Aditi Tiwari of NIT Patna has bagged a Rs 1.6 crore package.

Sampreeti Yadav from Patna bagged a Google job with a package of Rs 1.10 crores in January this year.

Last year, a farmer's son, Avnish Chhikara, from Sonipat, secured an Amazon job at Rs 67 lakh per annum.

Image: Abhijeetdwivedi/LinkedIn/ Unsplash