Advertisement

The Indian Army is set to close the online registration window for Agniveer recruitment 2024 today, March 22. Those interested who haven't yet applied can seize the opportunity to fill out the Indian Army Agniveer registration form 2024 via the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Commenced on February 13, the online application window for Indian Army Agniveer recruitment 2024 will conclude on March 22 as per the schedule.

The written examination for Indian Army Agniveer is slated for April 2024, with the exact date and time yet to be announced by authorities. Successful candidates in the written test will advance to the physical examination stage.

Advertisement

How to Apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2024

Visit the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on 'Online Registration' on the homepage Complete the registration process and fill out the application form Upload all required documents and complete the fee payment Download and print the application form for future reference

Direct Link to Apply.

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Recruitment 2024:

Educational requirements vary according to the position. Candidates for Agniveer General Duty must have completed Class 10 with a minimum of 45% marks. For the Technical position, candidates need to have completed Class 12 with at least 50% in physics, chemistry, mathematics, and English. Additionally, candidates must have passed Class 10 for Agniveer General Duty positions and at least Class 8 for Tradesmen vacancies.

Applicants for the Clerk and Shopkeeper Technical positions must have completed Class 12 with at least 60% in any stream. As for age criteria, interested candidates must be between 17 to 21 years old to apply for Agniveer recruitment 2024.

Advertisement

Height requirements for Agniveer Recruitment vary as well, with applicants needing to be 169 cm tall for GD, Technical, and Tradesman positions, while those applying for the technical assistant position must be 162 cm tall.