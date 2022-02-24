Last Updated:

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Here Is How To Apply For 7 MTS Posts By March 11

Indian Army is inviting applications for 7 MTS posts. Recruitment, eligibility & age limit details can be checked here. The deadline to apply is March 11, 2022

Indian army Recruitment

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Indian Army is inviting applications for MTS Posts. Interested candidates can check eligibiloity and other details here. They should know that the deadline to apply ends on March 11, 2022. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, vacancy details, age limit and other details here. Important dates and application steps can also be checked here.

The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 25 years. Applications revceived post deadline will not be accepted in any case. For more details, candiadtes can go to the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army MTS Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

  • Applications are being invited since February 19, 2022
  • The deadline to apply ends on March 11, 2022

Indian Army MTS Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

  • Candiadtes should have passed class 10th from recognised board
  • Conversant with duties of House keeping with six month Experience Certificate from Civil/Govt. Office
  • Candidates should be able to perform multiple tasks as MTS other than trade specific

Indian Army MTS Post: Selection Process

  • The selection will be done on the baisi of 4 phases. The phases are Document Verification (Screening), Written Exam, Medical Examination and Interview

Here is how to apply for Indian Army MTS posts

Candidates can apply in prescribed format along with photocopies of Certificate/Testimonial in support of age, qualification, experience, profession, caste certificate, domicile and recent passport size photograph duly attested by Gazetted Officer. The filled up application form need to be send at HQ Mod (Army) Camp, Rao Ram Marg, NEW Delhi-110010 on or before 11 March 2022.

Indian Army Adopts 'deaf And Mute' Village In Jammu & Kashmir

A month after distributing hi-tech specialized hearing aids among the deaf and mute villagers of Dadhaki in Doda district, the Army has gone a step ahead and adopted the village to address the concerns of its people. The hilltop tribal village, 105 km from Bhaderwah town, is home to 105 families. Of these, 55 families mysteriously have at least one person who can neither speak nor listen. There are 78 such people in the village, of which 41 are women and 30 children aged three to 15 years. The Army spokesman said its Rashtriya Rifles has adopted the village in order to ensure the overall welfare of the population, with multiple social security programmes aimed at giving them the confidence to survive and make a living on their own.

