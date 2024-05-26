Updated May 26th, 2024 at 14:57 IST
Indian Railway Recruitment 2024: Integral Coach Factory is Hiring For Over 1000 Vacancies, Apply Now
The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai has issued an official notification inviting applications for Act Apprentice Vacancies. Apply now.
The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai has issued an official notification inviting applications for Act Apprentice Vacancies. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply online through the official website at pb.icf.gov.in. The application window is currently open, with the deadline set for June 21, 2024.
ICF Recruitment: Vacancy Details
Carpenter: 90 posts (40 for Freshers, 50 for EX-ITI)
Electrician: 180 posts (20 for Freshers, 160 for EX-ITI)
Fitter: 260 posts (80 for Freshers, 180 for EX-ITI)
Machinist: 90 posts (40 for Freshers, 50 for EX-ITI)
Painter: 90 posts (40 for Freshers, 50 for EX-ITI)
Welder: 260 posts (80 for Freshers, 180 for EX-ITI)
MLT Radiology: 5 posts (Freshers)
MLT Pathology: 5 posts (Freshers)
PASAA: 10 posts (EX-ITI)
Total Vacancy: 1010 posts
Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 10th under the 10+2 system to be eligible for these positions.
Age Limit: As of June 21, 2024, ITI candidates must be between 15 and 24 years old, while non-ITI candidates should be between 15 and 22 years old. There is a relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC candidates, and 10 years for Persons with Disability in the upper age limit.
