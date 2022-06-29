Integral Coach Factory Apprentice Recruitment: 10th Pass Can Apply For 876 Posts

Integral Coach Factory is recruiting candidates for Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of ICF on pb.icf.gov.in. Candidates must take note that the last date to apply for the posts is till July 26, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 876 posts will be filled in the organization. The posts include Welder, Fitter, Carpenter, Machinist, Painter, and Electrician. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10th.

"Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for engagement as Act Apprentices for imparting training under the Apprentices Act-1961 &RBE.No.120/2015 dated 06.10.2015 in the designated trades at Integral Coach Factory, duly giving preference to candidates from Tamil Nadu. Applications completed in all respects should be submitted online till 26/07/2022 by visiting ICF web portal https://pb.icf.gov.in/," read the online notification.

Vacancy Details

Freshers: 276 Posts

Ex-ITI: 600 Posts

Integral Coach Factory Apprentice Recruitment | Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

Selection Process

The merit list will be based on marks obtained in class 10. In the case of two candidates having the same marks, the candidate having older age shall be preferred.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/- + service charge as applicable is to be paid through online mode. No application fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates. For more related details candidates will have to keep a check on the official website of ICF.

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 15 to 24 years as on July 26, 2022 are eligible to apply. The upper age limit is relaxable by 3 years for OBC candidates, 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 10 years for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), candidates.

Integral Coach Factory Apprentice Recruitment | Stipend

Freshers – School pass-outs (class 10th) Rs 6000 (per month)

Freshers – School pass-outs (class 12th) Rs 7000 (per month)

Ex-ITI – National or State certificate holder Rs 7000 (per month)

Here's how to apply for ICF Chennai Apprentice recruitment 2022

Step 1: To apply candidates need to visit the web portal - pb.icf.gov.in

Step 2: Then, click on the "Apply for Act Apprentice" option in the homepage.

Step 3: Fill out the application form, upload documents

Step 4: Pay the fee and submit the form

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative