ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply For 186 Constable, Head Constable (MM) Posts From Oct 29

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police, or ITBP, is recruiting candidates for constable and head constable (motor mechanic) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website between October 29 and November 27 on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 58 vacancies for Head Constables (MM) and 128 constable (MM) vacancies will be filled in the department.

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 and 25 years of age on November 27, 2022, are eligible to apply for these posts.

Eligibility

For Head Constable (MM) posts, candidates should have passed Class 12 and have a certificate in Motor Mechanics from a recognised institution or training institute with 3 years of practical experience in the trade in a reputed workshop. Candidates who have completed a 3-year diploma in automobile engineering can also apply.

For Constable (MM posts), candidates should have passed Class 10 with an industrial training certificate in the respective trade from a recognised institution, or have 3 years of experience in the respective trade at a recognised farm.

Here's how to apply for ITBP Recruitment 2022

Step 1: In order to apply for RPSC Recruitment, candidates are required to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents.

Step 5: Then, pay the application fees.

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future use.

