JKPSC Recruitment: Applications Invited For 708 Medical Officer Posts, See Vacancy Details

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission is inviting applications for Medical Officer posts. The latest JKPSC MO Recruitment 2021 notification mentions that the commission will be selecting candidates for 708 vacancies. Candidates can check JKPSC recruitment detailed like eligibility, salary and age limit here. For more details, candidates are free to go to the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

Selected candidates will be posted in the Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department. To be noted that this recruitment drive will be for both backlog and fresh vacancies. The total number of fresh vacancies for the MO post is 450. Whereas, the number of backlog vacancies for the post of Medical Officer of 258. The maximum age lim it for candidates falling under general category is 40 years. For SC, ST candidates, the upper age limit is 43 years as on January 1, 2021.

Salary Details

For Medical Officer Post, the salary will be between Rs 52,700 and Rs. 1,66,700

JKPSC MO Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Application process has been started on Monday, December 20, 2021

The deadline to apply is January 19, 2022

The application correction window will be activated between January 22 and January 24, 2022

Admit card release date has not been announced yet

Exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 6, 2022 (tentative)

Before filling the form, candidates should be ready with details such as email id, registered mobile number, education qualification. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 while filling the form. In order to be selected candidates will have to clear the written exam which will be conducted at Srinagar & Jammu centres. The written exam will carry 100 marks and will follow MCQ-based pattern. Candidates are further advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about exam date.

Official notification reads, "Candidates are not required to submit hard copy of the online application form or any other documents to the Commission at the time of filling up online application form. The candidate will however be required to present/produce a downloaded copy of the online application form along with the original certificates at the time of documentary

verification. Candidates are advised in their own interest to submit online applications much before the closing date and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/inability to pay fee or failure to login to the online application portal on account of heavy load on the website during the closing days."

Steps to apply