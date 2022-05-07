Last Updated:

Kerala KPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 198 Police Constable Posts

Kerala KPSC is inviting applications for 198 police constable posts. The recruitment details, important dates, and application steps can be checked here.

Kerala

Kerala Police Constable recruitment 2022: Kerala Public Service Commission is inviting applications to fill 198 vacancies of Police Constable under the India Reserve Battalion Commando Wing. The KPSC recruitment link has been activated and the deadline to fill out the online application form is Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Interested candidates should make sure to check their eligibility before applying.

Candidates can apply online through the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission www.keralapsc.gov.in. At first, candidates will have to complete 'ONE TIME REGISTRATION'. Post-registration, candidates will have to apply online and fill out the form. Age limit, important dates, and application steps can be checked here. 

Official notification reads, "Applications are invited from qualified candidates for selection to the under mentioned post in India Reserve Battalion Commando Wing. Applications must be submitted online only through the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission (www.keralapsc.gov.in) after 'ONE TIME REGISTRATION'. Candidates who have already registered can apply through their profile. Candidates who have AADHAAR card should add AADHAAR card as ID proof in their profile."

Kerala PSC recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here

  • Check age limit: The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit to apply is 22 years. To be noted that there will be no relaxation in age for any special category.
  • Kerala PSC educational qualification: Candidates should have passed the SSLC or its equivalent exam. To be noted that no relaxation in qualification will be allowed for any special category.

Kerala PSC recruitment 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to apply 

  • Step 1: Candidates must register as per ONE TIME REGISTRATION with the official Website of Kerala Public Service Commission www.keralapsc.gov.in before applying for the post
  • Step 2: Candidates who have registered can apply by logging on to their profile using their User-ID and Password
  • Step 3: Post logging in, the application form will be opened up on screen
  • Step 4: Candidates should fill in the details and upload the required documents
  • Step 5: Submit the form and take its printout for future reference
