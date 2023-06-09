Maharashtra Forest Guard Recruitment Notification Out For 2147 Vacancies For 12th Pass

Maharashtra Forest Guard Recruitment: Maharashtra Forest Department has released an official notification for recruitment against 2417 vacancies for the post of Lekhpal / Accountant (Group C), Surveyor, Higher Grade Stenographer (Group B), Lower Grade Stenographer (Group B), Jr. Engineer Civil (Gr. B), Senior Statistical Assistant (Group C), Junior Statistical Assistant (Group C). The online application process will begin on June 10. Aspirants must apply before June 30.

Maharashtra Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Details of vacancies

Accountant- 129 vacancies

Surveyor - 86

Forest Guard - 2138

Stenographer (HG) - 13

Stenographer (LG) - 23

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 8

Senior Statistical Assistant - 5

Junior Statistical Assistant - 15

Total - 2417 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Forest Guard - Candidates should have passed classes 10th and 12th. Click here for notification.

Lekhpal / Accountant (Group C): Candidates should have passed graduation from a recognized university and have knowledge of the Marathi language.

Surveyor: Candidates should have passed class 12th and a survey training course certificate from a recognized institution and have knowledge of the Marathi language.

Higher Grade Stenographer (Group B): Candidates should have passed the Certificate Examination in Secondary Schools, have Proficiency in shorthand speed of at least 120 words per word, Having knowledge of the Marathi Language.

Lower Grade Stenographer (Group B): Candidates should have passed the Certificate Examination in Secondary Schools, have Proficiency in shorthand speed of at least 100 words per word, Having knowledge of the Marathi Language.

Jr. Engineer Civil (Gr. B): Candidates should have a diploma in Civil Engineering and knowledge of the Marathi Language.

Senior Statistical Assistant (Group C): Candidates should have Post Graduation in Mathematics, Economics, Commerce, Agriculture, or Statistics and knowledge of the Marathi Language.

Junior Statistical Assistant (Group C): Candidates should have Post Graduation in Mathematics, Economics, Commerce, Agriculture, or Statistics and knowledge of the Marathi Language.

AGE LIMIT