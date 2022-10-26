Last Updated:

Ministry Of Defence Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 419 Material Assistant Posts

Ministry of Defence Recruitment: Army Ordnance Corps, Ministry of Defence, is recruiting candidates to apply for Material Assistant posts. Check steps to apply.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment

Ministry of Defence Recruitment: The Army Ordnance Corps, Ministry of Defence, is recruiting candidates to apply for Material Assistant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of AOC at aocrecruitment.gov.in. According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the posts is within 21 days from the date of the publication of the advertisement in the employment news. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 419 posts were added to the organisation. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for Ministry of Defence Recruitment.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment official notification - Click Here

Eligibility Criteria

  • A Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university; or a Diploma in Material Management or a Diploma in Engineering in any discipline from a recognised institution.The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 and 27 years of age.

Selection Process

  • Candidates will have to appear for the recruitment test. The candidates will be shortlisted after scrutiny and shortlisting of applications received online.

Other Details

  • Only online applications will be accepted after mandatory online registration by the applicants through different OTP-based authentication on mobile and email ID. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of the Army Ordnance Corps.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment: Here's how to apply

  • To apply, candidates need to visit the official website
  • Then, click on the appropriate link
  • Fill out the application form and upload the required documents
  • Then, pay the application fees
  • Take a printout of the form for future use.
