Ministry Of Defence Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 419 Material Assistant Posts

Image: Shutterstock/Representative
Ministry of Defence Recruitment: The Army Ordnance Corps, Ministry of Defence, is recruiting candidates to apply for Material Assistant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of AOC at aocrecruitment.gov.in. According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the posts is within 21 days from the date of the publication of the advertisement in the employment news. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 419 posts were added to the organisation. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for Ministry of Defence Recruitment.