MPGCL Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 453 Vacancies For JE, AE & Other Posts

MPGCL Recruitment 2023: Registration process has begun for 453 vacancies for the posts of junior engineers, accounts officer, law officer and others.

MPGCL Recruitment

MP Power Generating Company Limited (MPGCL) has invited online applications for recruitment against 453 vacancies for various posts including junior engineer, assistant engineer, account officer etc. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from February 24 on the official website- www.mppgcl.mp.gov.in. The last day to apply for recruitment is March 16. The window will close at 11:55 pm on March 16.

MPGCL Recruitment: Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Engineer: 19 posts
  • Accounts Officer: 46 posts
  • Fire Officer: 2 posts
  • Law Officer: 2 posts
  • Shift Chemist: 15 posts
  • Manager: 10 posts
  • Junior Engineer: 70 posts
  • Junior Engineer/ Assistant Manager: 280 posts
  • Management Executive: 4 posts
  • Law Officer/ Legal Executive: 4 posts
  • Manager: 1 post

Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear an online/ computer-based test. There will be 100 questions including 25 questions from general awareness and aptitude and 75 questions from the relevant discipline. The duration of the exam will be two hours. There will be no negative marking. The exam will be held in 6 cities of Madhya Pradesh namely- Ujjain, Gwalior, Satna, Indore, Jabalpur, and Bhopal. Qualified candidates will be called for a document verification round. 

The educational qualifications and eligibility criteria for each post vary. Candidates are advised to check the required eligibility for the post they are interested in. The details are available in the official notification. 

Application Fees

The application fee for the unreserved category is Rs 1200 and Rs 600/- for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD category candidates of M.P. domicile. Candidates are advised to read the official notification here for more details.

Here's direct link to apply online 

