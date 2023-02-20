MPSC Group B, C Services Recruitment 2023: Application Window Closing On Feb 21

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is soon going to close the application window for the MPSC group B and Group C services examination 2023. There are a total of 8169 vacancies for various posts. The deadline to apply for the posts is 21st February. Initially, the deadline was 14th February which was extended to 21st February. As per the official notification, MPSC group-B and group-C services preliminary exams will be held on April 30. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website- mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC Group B and C main exams will be held on 2nd September 2023, the official notification informs. Candidates need to clear the preliminary exam to appear for the main exams. MPSC Recruitment Notification 2023 can be checked here.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants who wish to appear for the MPSC exam must have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The upper age limit for some posts are 31 years while for other posts it is 38 years.

Selection Process

Preliminary written exam Main Exam Scrutiny of documents Typing test

Application fee

Applicants will have to pay Rs 394 for the preliminary exam and Rs 544 for the main exam.

How to apply for MPSC Group B, C Recruitment 2023: