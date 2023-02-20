Last Updated:

MPSC Group B, C Services Recruitment 2023: Application Window Closing On Feb 21

MPSC is going to close the application window for the MPSC group B and Group C services examination 2023 on February 21. There are 8169 vacancies.

MPSC Recruitment

MPSC Recruitment 2023; Image: PTI


Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is soon going to close the application window for the MPSC group B and Group C services examination 2023. There are a total of 8169 vacancies for various posts. The deadline to apply for the posts is  21st February. Initially, the deadline was 14th February which was extended to 21st February. As per the official notification, MPSC group-B and group-C services preliminary exams will be held on April 30. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website- mpsc.gov.in. 

 MPSC Group B and C main exams will be held on 2nd September 2023, the official notification informs. Candidates need to clear the preliminary exam to appear for the main exams. MPSC Recruitment Notification 2023 can be checked here

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants who wish to appear for the MPSC exam must have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The upper age limit for some posts are 31 years while for other posts it is 38 years. 

Selection Process

  1. Preliminary written exam 
  2. Main Exam 
  3. Scrutiny of documents
  4. Typing test

Application fee

Applicants will have to pay Rs 394 for the preliminary exam and Rs 544 for the main exam.

How to apply for MPSC Group B, C Recruitment 2023:

  • Visit the official website - mpsconline.gov.in
  • Go to ‘User Registration’ and generate your user ID and password
  • Log in using your login credentials and apply for the desired post
  • Fill up the MPSC application form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee
  • Submit your application form 
  • Take a printout of your form for future reference.
