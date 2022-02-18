MPSC Group B Prelims Admit Card Out, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
MPSC Prelims admit card: Maharashtra Public Service Commission on Thursday, February 17 has released MPSC Group B Admit Card 2022. To be noted that the hall tickets have been released for preliminary examination. Candidates who have got themselves registered to take the preliminary examination can download the admit card now. It can be downloaded from the official website mpsc.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.
Hall tickets have been released for MPSC group B combined preliminary examination which is scheduled to be conducted on February 26, 2022. The exam will be conducted across 36 district headquarters in Maharashtra. Candidates who will clear the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the second round which is the Mains exam. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 666 posts will be filled by Commission. The direct link to download hall tickets have been mentioned below.
The examination will comprise of 100 questions carrying 1 mark each. The question paper will be in english and hindi language and answer can be given in any of the language. Selected candidates will fill up the posts of Police Sub Inspector, Assistant Section Officer, State Tax Inspector etc under Group B in the state.