Odisha OPSC: Application Window For 11 Posts To Open On November 28, Check Vacancy Details

Odisha Public Service Commission has announced that it will be filling 11 vacancies in-field assistant post. Interested candidates will have to get themselves registered to take part in this recruitment drive. The application forms will be released on December 28 and candidates will be given almost a month time to get themselves registered. The deadline to apply for 11 posts ends on January 27, 2022.

OPSC field assistant vacancy: Eligibility

The minimum required eligibility to apply is graduation. “Candidate to be eligible to apply for the post must have passed Bachelor's Degree in Bio-Science i.e. B.Sc.(Sericulture)/ B.Sc.(Agriculture) & allied subjects such as Horticulture/ Forestry/ B.Sc. in Biology/ Botany/ Zoology/ life Science/ Bio-Chemistry/ Micro-Biology/ Bio-Technology/ Bio-Informatics/Bio-Statistics from any recognised University,” said OPSC

Salary Details

“The appointment will be initially on contractual basis as Initial Appointees carrying a consolidated pay in the pay matrix of Level-7 of ORSP-17, amounting to Rs.14,200/- in the first year as per Govt. in G.A. & P.G. Department Notification No.28621/Gen dated 27.10.2021. The pay is subject to revision as per decision of the Government of Odisha from time to time,” the Commission has informed candidates.

Application fee

To complete the registration process, candidates will have to pay Rs. 200 as application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories should know that they are exempted from paying the application fee. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written exam. The official dates have not been announced yet. Interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

OPSC OCS Main Exam Date Announced

Odisha Public Service Commission has recently announced the Odisha Civil Service or OPSC OCS Main Exam dates. Candidates can check the exam date in the schedule that has been released on the official website. As per schedule, the Main exam will be conducted by the commission from January 20, 2022. Candidates must know that proper COVID guidelines will be followed at the exam centre.

The schedule reads that the exam will be conducted in two sessions-Morning and Afternoon sessions. The official notice further reads that admit cards will be released soon. However, exact date on which hall tickets will be released has not been announced yet. In order to download hall tickets, candidates will have to enter details like registration number and password. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about OPSC OCS Main exam.