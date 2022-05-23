PNB SO Admit Card 2022 For June 12 Exam Released, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
PNB specialist officer exam: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released admit cards for the online recruitment exam which will be conducted to select candidates for Specialist Officer position. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. For more details related to PNB SO admit card and exam, candidates can go to the official website www.pnbindia.in.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 145 Specialist Officer posts will be filled by the organisation. Out of the 145 vacancies, 40 vacancies are for Manager (Risk), 100 for Manager Credit, and 5 for Senior Manager. Admit cards have been released for the online examination that is scheduled to be conducted on June 12, 2022. The direct link to download hall tickets has also been attached below.
The exam will be conducted in computer based mode. The centre and timing details have been mentioned on the admit cards. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry printout of the admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exam. Along with admit cards, candidates are also advised to carry a valid ID proof to the centre.