PNB SO Admit Card 2022 For June 12 Exam Released, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

PNB specialist officer exam: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released admit cards for the online recruitment exam which will be conducted to select candidates for Specialist Officer position. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. For more details related to PNB SO admit card and exam, candidates can go to the official website www.pnbindia.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 145 Specialist Officer posts will be filled by the organisation. Out of the 145 vacancies, 40 vacancies are for Manager (Risk), 100 for Manager Credit, and 5 for Senior Manager. Admit cards have been released for the online examination that is scheduled to be conducted on June 12, 2022. The direct link to download hall tickets has also been attached below.

PNB India recruitment: Check important dates here

Starting date of the PNB SO application was April 22, 2022

The last date to submit the PNB SO application was May 7, 2022

Admit cards have been released on May 23, 2022

PNB SO exam will be conducted on June 12, 2022

Follow these steps to download admit cards

Step 1: In order to download PNB admit card, registered candidates should go to the official website of PNB at pnbindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab being displayed on top

Step 3: In the next step, they should click on “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR ONLINE TEST DATED 12.06.2022”

Step 4: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to key in the login details and click on submit

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed on the screen. Go through the details and download hall ticket

Step 6: Candidates should take printout of admit card so as to take it to exam hall

The exam will be conducted in computer based mode. The centre and timing details have been mentioned on the admit cards. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry printout of the admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exam. Along with admit cards, candidates are also advised to carry a valid ID proof to the centre.